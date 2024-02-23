EDMONTON
    Stettler man facing child pornography charges: ALERT

    A 36-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges.

    The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said it began investigating Daniel Benjamin Penner in October for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

    In February, ICE and RCMP searched Penner's home in Stettler. They said electronics and storage devices found at the home contained evidence to support charges of accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

    At the time, Penner was on probation for similar charges from a 2020 conviction. His new charges included breach of a probation order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    Penner has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Stettler on March 14. 

