Stettler man's over 40 years in sport recognized by prestigious Hockey Alberta award

Volunteers can affect hundreds or thousands of lives in positive ways as they work to make their communities better. A Stettler man has been recognized for the decades of impact his volunteer efforts have had on central Alberta sport and recreation.

Robert "Bob" Rawlusyk was presented with Hockey Alberta's Robert Clark Legacy Award to recognize the Stettler man's over 40 years of playing, coaching, mentoring and leading hockey, while indirectly honouring the man's dedication to other sports and recreation in the province.

Obviously, a person so dedicated to a calling doesn't do such things for awards, and hence Rawlusyk was caught a bit off-guard by the recognition.

"I was kind of surprised but very happy," said Rawlusyk by phone Oct. 3, who observed that he discovered later a friend from nearby Drumheller had nominated him for the Hockey Alberta award that recognizes passion, leadership, collaboration and integrity in growing and improving hockey.

An athlete himself, Rawlusyk noted he also became a leader in sports at a very early age: at 15 years old he began coaching little league baseball, "... and had good success there."

Between his time living and working in both Stettler and Drumheller, Rawlusyk stated he enjoyed different sports and also became more involved in coaching, including coaching girls teams, but mused that coaching requires much time and effort and so had to sacrifice some of his own playing time.

However, along with the competition within sport came a reward he enjoyed: friendship. Rawlusyk stated he valued the time he spent getting to know the youth and their families.

"Just something there I really liked," said Rawlusyk.

"It can be really rewarding," added the veteran coach, who noted he coached one girls baseball team for four straight years and the athletes became like daughters to him.

As the years passed and Rawlusyk's name became more well-known within coaching circles, he was asked to help plan games for the 1991 Canada-Russia hockey series; Rawlusyk noted he was asked to look after two games to be played east of Red Deer in the communities of Castor and Coronation.

The coach noted the games were popular and also remembered Old Man Winter showed up as well, as the temperature those days dropped to minus 40 degrees.

Rawlusyk was also asked to advise the World Junior Hockey Committee in Red Deer and also enjoyed a trip to Japan where he not only taught hockey but also learned a lot about Japanese culture.

Rawlusyk served as the director of the World Under-17 Hockey Championship and shared his knowledge through coaching clinics. Of course, he also served as an amateur hockey official.

Looking back at his decades of coaching, Rawlusyk stated he enjoyed watching the young athletes respond to coaching as their skills developed.

The coach said he also tried to pass on some life experiences too, while worrying that he sometimes may have been too strict, "... but I hope I was fair. I wanted to make good citizens and players out of them."

One observation Rawlusyk made was that during his coaching career parents weren't as involved in youth sports as they are now, but he always enjoyed working with the athletes and their families.

According to a press release from Hockey Alberta, "The Robert Clark Legacy Award is named after Honoured Member of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame and Hockey Alberta Life Member Robert 'Bob' Clark, who was a monumental figure in the hockey community. For over half a century, Clark was involved in hockey in Alberta, displaying a passion for growing and improving the game for athletes and administrators."

Rawlusyk noted he keeps the memories of his coaching years close to his heart.

"It was a wonderful experience," he added.