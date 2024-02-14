Stettler man sentenced to 6 months for $160K theft

An Alberta man has been sentenced to six months in jail after stealing more than $160,000 from his workplace.

On June 20, 2022 police received a report of a "significant fraud" from a Stettler hotel.

Investigation showed over a period of time someone had transferred more than $160,000 from the hotel to their personal bank account.

On April 18, 2023, Michael Dandan Diongzon of Stettler was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

He has since been convicted of theft over $5,000 and on Thursday he was sentenced to six months in jail and one year probation.

Stettler is about 180 kilometres south of Edmonton.