Stettler man sentenced to 6 months for $160K theft

    An Alberta man has been sentenced to six months in jail after stealing more than $160,000 from his workplace.

    On June 20, 2022 police received a report of a "significant fraud" from a Stettler hotel.

    Investigation showed over a period of time someone had transferred more than $160,000 from the hotel to their personal bank account.

    On April 18, 2023, Michael Dandan Diongzon of Stettler was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

    He has since been convicted of theft over $5,000 and on Thursday he was sentenced to six months in jail and one year probation.

    Stettler is about 180 kilometres south of Edmonton.

