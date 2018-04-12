

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have laid a charge in relation to the death of a man which occurred on Friday, April 6 in Stettler.

In the early afternoon of April 10, 51-year-old John Roland Savage of Stettler was arrested at an Edmonton hospital. Savage is facing one charge of second degree murder in the death of 70-year-old James Hulkovich, also of Stettler.

After an autopsy was conducted at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on April 10, Hulkovich’s death was determined to be a homicide.

In the early evening of April 6 an investigation was launched when Hulkovich was found dead under what appeared to be suspicious circumstances. Information was released that the RCMP were trying to locate his truck.

On April 7, the victim’s truck was located near Wetaskiwin; RCMP pulled the truck over and arrested four people roadside. Savage was transported to the hospital; where he was later placed in police custody for medical assistance while the other three were released with no charges.

A judicial interim release hearing has been held and he is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on April 26.