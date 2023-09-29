Steve Staios leaving Oilers' front office for position with Senators

After almost one year, Edmonton Oilers former defenceman-turned-special advisor Steve Staios is leaving the club for a second time.

His appointment as the president of hockey operations with the Ottawa Senators was announced Friday morning.

"Steve Staios has resigned his position as a special advisor to Edmonton Oilers hockey operations to pursue another opportunity. We have accepted Steve’s resignation, thank him for his time with the club and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the Edmonton club said in a statement.

New Senators owner Michael Andlauer said Staios' skills would give the team "formidable" leadership.

Staios rejoined the Oilers in October 2022.

The Hamilton, Ont., native played 573 games with Edmonton between 2001-2009 and served as an assistant captain during the 2007-08 season.

He retired as a player in 2012.