EDMONTON -- Buy-and-sell sites like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace allow you to shop someone else's stuff. But there are risks to bringing used items into your home.

Health officials are recommending that people avoid these transactions while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But if you can't resist, there are things you can do to make your transactions safer.

Edmonton-based company Grimebusters specializes in biohazardous cleaning. Operations manager Maxine Davidchuk stresses it is important to clean the new-to-you items before you bring them into your house.

"This will protect me and my family," she said as she wiped down a cellphone with isopropyl alcohol. "The areas that have the holes, I’d almost get a toothbrush, mist the toothbrush with some isopropyl alcohol and get in there as best as you possibly can."

Soap and hot water can also be used to disinfect hard surfaces.

Grimebusters recommends avoiding clothing and other soft items. If you insist, the company says you should bring the items into your home inside a garbage bag and emptying it straight into your washing machine.

Alberta Health Services is urging people to avoid buy-and-sell transactions entirely as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

"These are extraordinary times and we must adjust the way we interact with one another," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton. "Unless the product or service you require is essential to your health and wellbeing, we recommend that Albertans refrain from purchasing or selling items that require in-person transactions at this time."

The buy-and-sell sites have also shared advice: Marketplace is encouraging physical distancing and proper cleaning, while Kijiji is advising people against using its site right now.