EDMONTON -- Temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning across the Edmonton region.

BUT the wind is a lot stronger and that means the wind chill is bigger issue than yesterday.

Wind will continue to be 10-15 km/h through the day giving wind chills of -35 to -40.

 

AND, we'll have snow and blowing snow through at least the first half of the day (possibly carrying into this afternoon).

1-4 cm of accumulation is expected.

 

Add the lack of sun to the wind and today may have a warmer thermometer reading, but probably won't FEEL better than yesterday.

 

Temperatures ARE slowly creeping up though.  

We'll be in the -25 range today and Friday.

Sunday looks like our first day above -20.

Monday should have temperatures back in single digits and we'll be near average all next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – 1-4 cm snow this morning.  Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon.
  • Wind:  10-15 km/h giving wind chills in the -35 to -40 range.
  • High:  -26
  • Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
  • 9pm:  -27
  • Friday - Cloudy morning.  Clearing in afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  -29
  • Afternoon High:  -24
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -31
  • Afternoon High:  -23
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -27
  • Afternoon High:  -16
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -22
  • Afternoon High:  -8
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  -4