EDMONTON -- Temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning across the Edmonton region.

BUT the wind is a lot stronger and that means the wind chill is bigger issue than yesterday.

Wind will continue to be 10-15 km/h through the day giving wind chills of -35 to -40.

AND, we'll have snow and blowing snow through at least the first half of the day (possibly carrying into this afternoon).

1-4 cm of accumulation is expected.

Add the lack of sun to the wind and today may have a warmer thermometer reading, but probably won't FEEL better than yesterday.

Temperatures ARE slowly creeping up though.

We'll be in the -25 range today and Friday.

Sunday looks like our first day above -20.

Monday should have temperatures back in single digits and we'll be near average all next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – 1-4 cm snow this morning. Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Wind: 10-15 km/h giving wind chills in the -35 to -40 range.

High: -26

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -27

Friday - Cloudy morning. Clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -29

Afternoon High: -24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -31

Afternoon High: -23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -8