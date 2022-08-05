Stinky west-end composter seeking to remain open until 2023

The source of a long-standing smell in west Edmonton will be allowed to operate for at least another two weeks.

Cleanit Greenit was back in court Thursday, looking for a path to stay open until it is able to challenge a 2021 closure order.

Alberta Environment and Parks revoked the composting facility's registration in April 2021, ordering it to close June 30, 2022. The company applied and was granted a stay against the licence revocation while it figured out its next move.

On Thursday, Cleanit Greenit was given a mid-August court date to determine whether it can remain open until Nov. 9, 2023, when a judicial review of the Environment and Parks' decision happens.

Cleanit Greenit, which did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment, argued it has taken numerous steps to address the odour and other environmental concerns.

However, a resident of the northwest neighbourhood Trumpeter says the "rotting diapers" odour wafting from the facility has returned in the spring and summer "in full force."

"Whatever they're doing is not working," Sarah Hunter told CTV News Edmonton.

"I’ve known people that have moved away from the area, even just across from us here, because they just couldn’t deal with it any more."

She and other community residents have been complaining about Cleanit Greenit for years. Before Environment and Parks revoked its licence in 2021, the department had received more than 800 odour complaints. Inspectors found "ongoing" and "persistent" issues related to air, land and water, including odour concerns and groundwater contaminants.

Hunter thought her fight was over when Cleanit Greenit's licence was taken away.

"We don't really see why they should be afforded even more delays," she commented.

"You hate to see any impact to a local business, but again, going back to the overall impact on the quality of life of residents has been really hard, and that can’t be ignored," Coun. Andrew Knack told CTV News Edmonton.

"To continue to drag it out isn’t fair to the residents in that area."

Cleanit Greenit will be back in court on Aug. 17 to hear whether it can remain open until the review in November.