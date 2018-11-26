

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A stolen wheelchair-accessible minivan has been found and returned to the 23-year-old for whom it has been adapted.

Carmen Sims’ family minivan was stolen Saturday night outside the Twin Willows Golf Club.

The vehicle had received $34,000 in modifications, including a side ramp, to make it accessible for Carmen.

According to her mom, Mary-Lou Sims, the vehicle was reported as an abandoned vehicle in an apartment parking lot near 113 Street and 108 Avenue.

"We got our van back," Mary-Lou said with a smile.

The mother said the door to the ramp won’t open and that there seemed to be some damaged wiring, but that they would make the repairs.

"It was stressful," Mary-Lou said, "just the not knowing where the van was, if we're going to get it back, what kind of condition it's going to be in if we get it back."

Carmen has brittle bone disease and the van enables her to get out and around the city.

Having their vehicle back is a relief for the whole family.

"Thanks to the lady who noticed the van and called the police and got our van back for us."

