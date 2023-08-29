Stolen Al Shamal Shriners truck recovered; 1 charged
Two trucks that were stolen from the Al Shamal Shriners on Aug. 19 and 20. (Credit: Al Shamal Shriners)
A man who was caught driving a truck stolen last week from the local chapter of the Al Shamal Shriners is now facing multiple charges, police say.
The 27-year-old was stopped while driving the Ford F-250 on Aug. 22, two days after it had been stolen from the Al Shamal Shriners compound in northwest Edmonton.
He faces "numerous criminal offences," Edmonton Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday, including possession of stolen property.
Investigators continue to look for a second person who was present during the Aug. 20 theft. He was described as a white male who stood between 5'8" and 5'10".