Stolen boat crashes into back of parked semi: EPS

The Edmonton Police Services (EPS) is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a U-Haul pulling a stolen boat that happened last week.

On Sept. 12 at around 10:45 a.m., a semi-truck was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive, just before the Cameron Heights exit ramp.

Police said a U-Haul truck pulling a boat was travelling in the same direction when the trailer detached from the truck, colliding with the rear of the parked semi.

The collision caused "extensive damage."

The U-Haul did not stop and drove away. Police later determined that the boat and trailer were stolen.

EPS is asking anyone who has information about the hit-and-run or has dash-cam footage of the collision to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3Tips online tool.