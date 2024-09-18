EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stolen boat crashes into back of parked semi: EPS

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The Edmonton Police Services (EPS) is investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a U-Haul pulling a stolen boat that happened last week.

    On Sept. 12 at around 10:45 a.m., a semi-truck was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive, just before the Cameron Heights exit ramp.

    Police said a U-Haul truck pulling a boat was travelling in the same direction when the trailer detached from the truck, colliding with the rear of the parked semi.

    The collision caused "extensive damage."

    The U-Haul did not stop and drove away. Police later determined that the boat and trailer were stolen.

    EPS is asking anyone who has information about the hit-and-run or has dash-cam footage of the collision to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3Tips online tool.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News