A car crashed into a garage in north Edmonton after the driver fled from police Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened—after the man fled from police, but officers did not pursue him— in the area of 81 Street and 128A Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m., EPS said.

The Canine Unit tracked the driver and he was arrested near the scene of the crash.

Police said the man, known to EPS, faces several charges.