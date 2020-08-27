EDMONTON -- Police are trying to identify a woman who was seen using stolen credit cards at several St. Albert convenience stores.

According to Mounties, the cards were stolen from vehicles, and the woman used them to buy merchandise.

Neither the number of cards used nor the total amount of fraud committed was revealed.

The woman has shoulder-length dark hear and a slim build.

Those with information have been asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.