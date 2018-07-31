UPDATE: A van stolen from a Red Deer funeral home, with a dead body still inside, has been found.



The 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was reported missing early this morning after the driver parked and briefly left the loaded vehicle. The body was on the way to the Medical Examiner.



RCMP say the van was discovered in the Glendale neighourhood and the body was still in the back.



Investigators are looking over the van and speaking with area residents as they try to figure out who's responsible.



=============



Police in Red Deer are searching for a van stolen from funeral home with a dead man inside Tuesday morning.

The van, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country with Alberta license plate 72M 682, was stolen from the Parkland Funeral Home’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m., RCMP said.

Mounties are looking for the stolen van with the assistance of a helicopter.

“This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back,” Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the van’s whereabouts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.