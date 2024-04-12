EDMONTON
    • Stolen letters, stamps dating back to 1940s returned to family 14 years after break-in

    Const. Kornicki returns stolen stamps dating back to the 1940s to a family on April 12, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Const. Kornicki returns stolen stamps dating back to the 1940s to a family on April 12, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    A family has been reunited with some sentimental items more than a decade after they were stolen from an Edmonton home.

    On Aug. 20, 2022, two men were arrested during a traffic stop near Chipman, Alta. for giving false names to police.

    When officers searched the mens' vehicle, they found drugs, a replica gun, and stolen property, including stamps, coins, and letters.

    After the court case involving the men wrapped up, RCMP Const. Cory Kornicki searched for the owners of the stolen property, which dated back to the 1940s.

    Kornicki eventually determined the letters were stolen during a break-and-enter in Edmonton 14 years ago.

    On Friday, Kornicki met with family members to return the items.

    "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return these stolen items to the family, knowing how precious and sentimental that [they] are to them," he said. "It brings me joy to be able to be a part of restoring something so valuable to their rightful owners." 

