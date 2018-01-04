Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Stolen, one-of-a-kind guitar has been returned
Guitar that was stolen from a lounge in Sherwood Park has been returned to its owner
Kiera Lyons, Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 7:32PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 7:43PM MST
The unique guitar was stolen in mid-December from Polo’s Social Lounge while its owner, Herold Reichstein, was packing up after performing a live show.
Reichstein picked up the guitar today from the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP branch, after it was returned by a cab driver who discovered it in a ditch.
Although the guitar wasn't worth much money, Reichstein says it holds lots of sentimental value.