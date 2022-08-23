Stolen trailer hits railway crossing during police chase: RCMP

A Camrose man has been charged after a stolen vehicle and trailer was involved in a crash with a railway crossing.

On Aug. 19, Mounties received a report of a dangerous driver on Highway 13.

Officers located a vehicle and trailer, both of which were confirmed to be stolen.

Police used a tire deflation device before chasing the vehicle, RCMP say.

During the pursuit, the trailer struck a railway crossing, causing significant damage.

The vehicle was eventually stopped, and police arrested the driver.

No one was injured during the incident.

Adam Robert Cole, 34, has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Mischief over $5,000

Hit and Run

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Two counts of fail to comply with release conditions

Two counts of operate with prohibited

Two counts of provincial violations

Cole is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.