Stolen truck, bank cards located after single-vehicle crash northwest of Edmonton

One man is facing charges after a stolen truck and a number of stolen bank cards were located near Sexsmith, Alta.

Mounties located the truck, which had been reported stolen overnight from Grande Prairie, at a single-vehicle crash at Range Road 74 and Highway 59 near Sexsmith around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver had reportedly run from the scene on foot. He was found by police hiding in a vehicle on a nearby property.

Police searched the man, and reportedly found a stolen wallet, numerous stolen bank cards, two grams of methamphetamine, two knives, and a can of bear spray.

An 18-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of fail to comply with a release order

The man has been released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Aug. 10.

Sexsmith is about 465 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.