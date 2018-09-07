One man is facing more than a dozen charges, after RCMP found a number of stolen items on a northern Alberta property earlier in the week.

Officers with Athabasca RCMP were called to a property in Calling Lake after receiving reports of a break and enter, and theft of a number of items.

Police were told a beige vehicle with three occupants had just left the area where the break-in took place. RCMP searched the area, eventually tracking a vehicle matching the description at another Calling Lake property.

A number of stolen items were found at that property, and a search warrant was issued. Police found and seized a number of stolen items including power tools, a generator, a side by side, and two vehicles.

Joel Houle-Auger, 27, has been arrested and is facing 18 charges including: obstruction, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of break and enter.

Houle-Auger is scheduled to appear in an Athabasca courtroom on Monday, September 10.