Stolen Wonderbread truck lands Prince George man in police custody in Grande Prairie

A Prince George man faces multiple charges after the theft of a Wonderbread truck in Grande Prairie on June 6.

Just after 11:45 a.m. that day, Grande Prairie RCMP received a report that a Wonderbread truck had been stolen from a Save On Foods and was spotted being driven erratically.

Responding officers located the truck, where they were joined by officers from other units, including the Grande Prairie Police Dog Services as they followed the truck.

At the request of Grande Prairie RCMP, tire deflation services were set up by officers from Beaverlodge and Spirit River. The effort was a success, resulting in the truck stopping at a Walmart parking lot in Grande Prairie.

Two members of the public noticed a suspect walking away from the truck and were able to stop him long enough for officers to arrest him.

A search of vehicle revealed that the man had started eating the bread, but not the crust.

A 44-year-old Prince George resident was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Following a bail hearing, the man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Monday.

“Fortunately most of the bread was saved however, after the damage, the truck itself was toast,” said Sgt. Michael Jasczcyszyn of the Grande Prairie.