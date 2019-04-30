On National Therapy Animal Day, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation celebrated a group of dogs who have comforted more than 1,000 kids seeking treatment at the centre.

Four dogs and their handlers were the stars of Tuesday’s event, which in part recognized the success of the Stollery’s five-year-old pet therapy program.

“The dog came to visit (Eva) and that just made such a huge difference because she was flat on her back for days,” Rachel Isaac said, recalling one of her six-year-old daughter’s many stays at the Stollery.

In six years, Eva has had nine surgeries, including heart surgery.

Of all the time spent in hospital, and on the road from the family’s home in Crooked Creek, Alta., the Stollery’s therapy dogs are easily a highlight.

“She will just go and go straight to them and pet them and you can just tell there’s connection right away,” Isaac said.

When the program first launched in 2014, it consisted of just two dogs and two handlers. That it has been expanded to three times the size is a symptom of its success, believes Martin Schuldhaus, vice president of marketing and communications for the hospital foundation.

“It’s been proven that therapy, and specifically this type of therapy, really does benefit a child in terms of treatment and healing and recovery,” Schuldhaus told CTV News.

“You bring a dog into the room and this kid lights up and the child’s demeanor changes and all of a sudden there’s a reason to be a little more active. We’ve also seen the reverse… A pet therapy dog can really, really help relieve their anxiety.”

The program is supported by donors and a PetSmart partnership, both of which Shculdhaus recognized for their support.

“It’s because of the commitment of donors to pet therapy programs like this that kids are getting a real good chance at living a long and healthy life, so we really appreciate their support.”