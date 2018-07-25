

A group that raises money to ensure children with health issues receive the best care possible is expressing gratitude to those who offer it support.

On Wednesday, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO, and nine Stollery kids and their families came to Bell Media’s parking lot to play a game of road hockey.

“We take pause to thank everybody that we can in the community,” CEO Mike House said.

House said it was important to thank Bell Media for being its media partner, especially CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen, who’s been a long-time Stollery supporter.

He presented Classen with a “bedazzled, one-of-a-kind” trophy as a thank you.

Classen said the children’s hospital is a vital community resource and has touched his life.

“When you have three boys, inevitably you make some trips to the hospital. Our oldest son was actually born with a small hole in his heart. So he had a number of trips in the first couple of his life to the Stollery and cardio clinic there,” he explained.

Bell Media employees were invited to play a game of ball hockey and enjoyed some Dairy Queen treats.