EDMONTON -- Ten-year-old Addesyn Deneiko wanted to make a difference, so she spent most of her summer making bracelets that she would later sell at $2 each. After one day of sales and another selling freezies, Deneiko had raised $1,130 for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

“Kids are very, very sick,” said Addesyn, “they can’t really do anything in the hospital. They can’t even play or go anywhere."

“For a little 10-year-old girl to do something like this it honestly brought tears to my eyes and we’re so very proud of her,” said proud dad Brett Deneiko.

The initiative was all Addysen’s idea. And it’s dear to her heart. She faces her own challenges as she deals with Austism Spectrum Disorder.

"She spent her own time in some of these hospitals here and she knows what it’s like first hand and she just has the biggest heart and it just makes us so very proud,” explained Brett.

“I know that Addesyn has had the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be really well taken care of at the hospital and so given that background from her and wanting to give back to other kids in that way, it means the world to us,” said the foundations Youth Philanthropy Coordinator Brittany Taylor.

For her hard work, Addesyn has been recognized as a Stollery Superstar.