EDMONTON -- Firefighters battled a large blaze at Stony Plain’s Westridge Curling Club Wednesday night.

According to town officials the fire started at around 6 p.m. inside the building and quickly spread across the roof.

Dozens of people came out to watch the fire as crews attempted to douse it from the ground and above with ladder trucks.

Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters from the Stony Plain Fire Department and Spruce Grove Fire Services were on scene.

It appeared that most of the roof was destroyed by flames. The smoke was visible from as far away as Devon.

Crews were still working at 7:30 p.m.

RCMP and Peace Officers closed the area to traffic and pedestrians.

“The building was unoccupied and we have no injuries to report,” says Stony Plain Fire Chief Trevor Mistal in a press release.

The 63-year-old building was home to 220 curling club members.

The fire investigation will begin when the fire is contained, according to town officials.