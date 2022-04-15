The one resident of a home in Stony Plain that went up in flames early Friday was able to escape.

According to the Stony Plain Fire Department, the home on St. Andrews Drive was fully engulfed when crews arrived at 5:46 a.m.

The fire was brought under control within a half an hour, the deputy fire chief said. An adjacent property was damaged slightly.

The person who escaped the home was taken to Westview Health Centre to be looked at.

The Stony Plain Fire Department is investigating.