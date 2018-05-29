A Stony Plain man is facing drug-related charges after police conducted a search warrant in a Parkland County rural residence on Sunday.

RCMP began the investigation after a tip from the public about a suspicious vehicle.

Aaron Whitby, 31, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, tampering with a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), the production and trafficking of marijuana, trafficking of a substance believed to be Fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.