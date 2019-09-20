Residents of Stony Plain were welcomed to an open house Thursday night to share their experiences with summer flooding and to hear the town's plans to mitigate future flooding.

The town received 44 millimetres of rain in 40 minutes on July 7, and another 55 millimetres in 50 minutes on July 15.

Residents reported flooded basements and raw sewage, and many homes flooded more than once.

Darryl Jodoin's home flooded twice. He has taken his own measures to protect his home but attended the open house to see what the town is planning.

"We're living in a bowl that's gonna keep filling up with water," Jodoin told CTV News Edmonton. "Everyone has no choice but to do something about it."

Mayor William Choy said the town can't afford to do everything at once, but there is a long term plan in the works.

"There's oversizing the culverts, working with Alberta Transportation and CN to [twin] those culverts going out of our community as well, and then oversizing the pipes that carry the water as well, so there's more capacity in the pipelines," Choy said.

The town is also looking downstream for a place to hold excess water.

The mayor says the plan is expected to cost $10 to $15 million. The work will begin sometime next year and will prioritize the hardest hit areas first.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman