Stony Plain restricting municipal water use amid high demand

The Town of Stony Plain is stopping some municipal operations while water demand is high.

The town on Tuesday suspended fire hydrant, water main and sewer flushing, as well as irrigation, park watering, fleet vehicle washing, and firefighting training.

Officials said the region is experiencing an increase in water demand because of the hot weather.

Residents and businesses have not been asked to limit their water use, but were encouraged by the town to contribute to the conservation effort by avoiding washing vehicles, having shorter showers instead of baths, deferring laundry or large uses of water.

"Doing this will help prevent us from entering into further water restrictions, which may include mandatory water restrictions," said Paul Simons, manager of Stony Plain's infrastructure operations, in a statement.

Both Stony Plain's pool and spray park will continue operating as per usual.

St. Albert also paused non-essential municipal use of potable water on Monday.