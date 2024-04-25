EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stony Plain Road closures to start next week, last until late August

    Vi's For Pies and Valley Line West LRT construction on October 4, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A portion of Stony Plain Road will be closed between 131 Street and 139 Street beginning at 7 a.m. on April 29.

    Construction will resume on the Valley Line West LRT and closures are expected to last until the end of August.

    This closure will not affect north and southbound commutes as vehicle access will be maintained on 134 Street.

    The construction will:

    • replace temporary pavement with permanent pavement (excluding on 134 Street);
    • install concrete sidewalks, street lights and the foundation to power the LRT;
    • track bed construction and build rails; and
    • maintain Stony Plain Road Bridge.

    Drivers are expected to adjust their commutes as the closures affect the surrounding streets throughout the summer.

    East and west traffic on Stony Plain Road between 129 and 139 Street will be closed until the end of August, however a detour to 102 and 107 avenues will be made available. North and southbound access on Stony Plain Road will be continued.

    Pedestrians can expect some sidewalk closures between 131 and 139 Street until the end of August. North and southbound pedestrian access will remain open at 132, 134, 136 and 138 Street.

    The construction is expected to occur during the day but some overnight work may be necessary.

    For more information regarding the closure, you can view the Stony Plain Road Closure Construction Bulletin by clicking the link.

