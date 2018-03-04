Slippery road conditions may have contributed to a fatal crash on Highway 15, north of the North Saskatchewan River bridge, according to Fort Saskatchwan RCMP.

Mounties were called to a head-on collision between a truck and an SUV just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl driving the SUV was pronounced dead on scene.

A 48-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is still being investigated but believe slick road conditions may have been a factor.