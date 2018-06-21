An investigation is underway, after firefighters were called to a fire at a Stony Plain townhouse complex late Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the complex, which is under construction off golf course road near Highway 628 in Stony Plain at about 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to truck in water to battle the blaze, as the area is under development and hydrants had not yet been installed.

Between eight and ten townhouses were destroyed by the fire.

The fire was deemed under control in about two hours.

Early Thursday morning, crews remained on the scene putting out hotspots.