The owner of a local comic book store is asking for help to identify two men believed to have stolen a rare and valuable comic over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, the owner of The Comic Shop said the two suspects came in, and said they wanted to sell some comic books.

The post says one of the two kept the owner distracted, while the other was “casing the place” – finally stealing a rare comic book from a shelf.

Security footage of the incident shows the man taking the comic book off the shelf, before stepping behind a display – when he steps back into view, the comic book is no longer visible.

The comic book is a special edition Deadpool #50, with a unique sketch by artist, Riley Brown. The owner told CTV News the book is worth about $400.

“It’s a graded comic book which means it’s been inspected by a company in the States, and they had gathered it was a 9.8 on a scale of 1-10, so it was the nearest to perfection as it can be,” shop owner Patrick Boudreau said.

Boudreau said a store owner in Red Deer had contacted him, saying someone had attempted to sell him the stolen comic book on Monday.

The owner said police had been notified.

With files from Bill Fortier