Roaring thunderstorms, heavy hail and wild winds were seen in several parts of the province.

The storm shut down Taste of Edmonton just before 5 p.m. and people attending K-Days were encouraged to seek shelter inside the Edmonton Expo Centre or Northlands Park.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., people at K-Days were meandering back into the midway as the heavy downpour turned into a drizzle.

It also suspended service on the LRT between Southgate and Century Park stations.

What a storm! LRT service is suspended between Southgate and Century Park due to extreme high winds. Buses have been called in to provide contingency service. #yegtransit #yegtraffic — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) July 20, 2018

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for Edmonton and parts of central Alberta late Friday morning, and some were upgraded as the day progressed.

As of 5:20 p.m., these are the warnings for the region:

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Some warnings were downgraded to watches and others remained in place for the following regions:

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

Hail stopped in Westlock county. A lot of damage . pic.twitter.com/R0b97HWoP1 — Kim Kostrub (@kostrub_kim) July 20, 2018

Today's thunderstorm risk could mean heavy rain. Be aware and never enter an underpass that is flooded. Call 311 to report street flooding and dislodged manhole covers. #yeg #yegwx — EPCOR (@EPCOR) July 20, 2018

CTV Edmonton's metrologist Josh Classen said there’s a chance the severe storms could develop to the south and southwest of Edmonton, before tracking east-northeast and growing in intensity.

5:20pm - Worst of the storms is moving quickly through the E & NE parts of #yegwx area. West & SW #yeg is in a break for an hour or so. Then...a chance of another shower or storm. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/gsBMCxmuAx — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) July 20, 2018

Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for parts of northwest Alberta.