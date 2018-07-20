Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Storm shuts down outdoor festivals, LRT service
The fair grounds at K-Days were temporarily closed during a severe storm on Friday, July 20.
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 12:03PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 20, 2018 5:37PM MDT
Roaring thunderstorms, heavy hail and wild winds were seen in several parts of the province.
The storm shut down Taste of Edmonton just before 5 p.m. and people attending K-Days were encouraged to seek shelter inside the Edmonton Expo Centre or Northlands Park.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., people at K-Days were meandering back into the midway as the heavy downpour turned into a drizzle.
It also suspended service on the LRT between Southgate and Century Park stations.
What a storm! LRT service is suspended between Southgate and Century Park due to extreme high winds. Buses have been called in to provide contingency service. #yegtransit #yegtraffic— Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) July 20, 2018
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for Edmonton and parts of central Alberta late Friday morning, and some were upgraded as the day progressed.
As of 5:20 p.m., these are the warnings for the region:
- Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield
- Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca
- Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake
Some warnings were downgraded to watches and others remained in place for the following regions:
- City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park
- Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche
- Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg
- Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen
- Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost
- Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House – Caroline
Vorticity over Whyte Ave? #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/blWJLAhw65— Ross Lockwood (@spincrisis) July 20, 2018
Hail stopped in Westlock county. A lot of damage . pic.twitter.com/R0b97HWoP1— Kim Kostrub (@kostrub_kim) July 20, 2018
Today's thunderstorm risk could mean heavy rain. Be aware and never enter an underpass that is flooded. Call 311 to report street flooding and dislodged manhole covers. #yeg #yegwx— EPCOR (@EPCOR) July 20, 2018
CTV Edmonton's metrologist Josh Classen said there’s a chance the severe storms could develop to the south and southwest of Edmonton, before tracking east-northeast and growing in intensity.
5:20pm - Worst of the storms is moving quickly through the E & NE parts of #yegwx area. West & SW #yeg is in a break for an hour or so. Then...a chance of another shower or storm. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/gsBMCxmuAx— Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) July 20, 2018
Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for parts of northwest Alberta.