Stormy weather didn't stop August Rain at 95th Canadian Derby in Leduc

Saturday was the 95th running of the Canadian Derby, held at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino.

It was the sixth time the thoroughbred race has been held at Century Mile since opening there in 2019.

August Rain, a three-year-old gelding ridden by Amadeo Perez, took top prize at the event.

His trainer, Barbara Heads from Hastings Racecourse in Vancouver, also won the Northlands Distaff for the fourth-consecutive year with Infinite Patience, a seven-year-old mare co-owned by Edmonton Oiler Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

There were 13 races in total with a $200,000 purse for the title event.

According to an organizer, some clean up was needed on the dirt racetrack after a storm Friday night, but none of the races were affected by poor weather.

"Our track crew did a great job preparing and protecting the racetrack for the day," said Jentry VanBaal. "Thankfully the rain held off until the last race of the day (Saturday), but we did have quite the wind."

The Canadian Derby is a prestigious race for three-year-old horses in Western Canada.

According to the Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society, the first event was held in 1930 in Manitoba. It was moved to Edmonton in 1957, and has been run here since.