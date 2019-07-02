A downtown Edmonton building more than 100 years old is close to getting a new lease on life.

The Stovel Block—located on the corner of 97 Street and 103A Avenue—opened in 1912.

Restoration for the three-storey building is estimated to cost just over $1,356,000. The City of Edmonton, the building's current owner, will grant the pending buyer nearly $645,800 to renovate the historic building.

The future owner is set to be Gather Co., the company that owns Mercer Warehouse. Gather Co. would have to pay for the rest of the renovations.

Administration has also recommended making the building a historic resource.

A report that went to committee Tuesday described the building as "architecturally significant … in the Edwardian style."

The first tenants were the Royal Bank of Canada and a men's furnishings store, the report said.

The building still has tenants, including affordable housing on the second floor.

Council will vote on Stovel Block's future in October.