EDMONTON -- Again, an Alberta couple has found themselves stranded on a cruise ship during the virus outbreak, this time not because of a quarantine but trouble finding their way back into Canada.

Dot and Jon Newman from St. Albert have twice packed their bags on Holland America's MS Maasdam cruise ship.

The ship left New Zealand on March 1 and was supposed to dock in French Polynesia last weekend – before COVID-19 sent countries scrambling to close their entries.

"We have booked three flights. And cancelled three flights," Dot told CTV News Edmonton.

"We’ve packed our bags to leave the ship twice. And unpacked them because that hasn’t worked out."

The ship left Honolulu March 20. The Hawaii Department of Transportation said as the health and safety of Hawaiians was first priority, "allowing more than 2,500 passengers and crew to disembark will further strain these resources."

The ship was allowed to refuel and restock supplies to "comfortably" make its current trip to San Diego.

The Newmans are two of 280 Canadians on board. According to Holland America Line, there are no cases of COVID-19 on the ship.

Guests will be allowed to disembark in California, the company said.

But while Canada has sent planes for other citizens around the world, the Newmans still aren't sure how they'll get home.

Global Affairs only said it is "working closely" with the cruise company.

"For the time being, we ask Canadian travellers aboard the cruise ship to remain patient," a statement from the department read.

Jon said they would even pay their way home – but that's not the issue.

"We're hearing a lot of international flights are being cancelled," he said.

"We just want to know the arrangement can be made."

MS Maasdam will arrive in San Diego on March 27.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman