

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Two teenage ATV riders who got stuck in muskeg were successfully rescued near Rocky Mountain House.

Police said they received a call Friday night about two minors stranded southwest of Highway 11, near Saunders-Alexo area in Clearwater County.

According to officials, the riders got stuck in muskeg while riding their ATVs far away from their campsite at the Shunda viewpoint.

The riders were subsequently located by a thermal drone, which was deployed on scene.

The teens were later returned to their campsite unharmed.