Police and fire crews rescued stranded boaters from a North Saskatchewan River shore near Rocky Mountain House Saturday night.

The Clearwater Fire Department contacted Rocky Mountain House RCMP to rescue six people and a dog stuck on a boat in the Saunders recreation area at approximately 7:30 p.m.

RCMP rescued two adults, four children and a dog from the south shore with their jet boat. Police said the boat got away from the boaters after they stopped to rest, and was later found down river on the north shore.

No one was injured, RCMP said.