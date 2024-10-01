Stranded hunter rescued by police near Wandering River

Officers from the Boyle RCMP detachment helped a stranded hunter get to safety on the weekend.

The man called police just before 1 p.m. on Sunday from a remote area near Agnes Lake – between Wandering River and Mariana Lake.

The resident of Fort McKay First Nation was on his way to his cabin when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving overturned and got stuck.

An RCMP helicopter was needed to find the hunter who was cold and wet by the time help arrived.

"The quick coordination and execution of this rescue prevented the hunter from needing medical attention in a situation that could have ended differently," said Alberta RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff in a news release.