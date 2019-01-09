

CTV Edmonton





Police have charged a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a snowplow driver who had pulled over to assist him.

RCMP came across the robbery in progress on Highway 43 west of Valleyview around 1:31 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The snowplow driver told police that he had stopped to help the occupants of a vehicle in the ditch, when one of the occupants assaulted him and tried to steal the snowplow.

Jason Goodswimmer, 26, of the Surgeon Lake Cree Nation has been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

Police are thanking the snowplow driver for trying to help the stranded motorists in -25 degree weather.