EDMONTON -- A group of Edmonton seniors that was left stranded after a catalytic converter thief put their bus out of commission will be rolling again soon, thanks to a local business.

The bus, which is owned by the Good Samaritan Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre, has been targeted by catalytic converter thieves three times in the last year and a half. Each repair costs the non-profit centre about $2,750.

"It's a frustration because our residents really rely on those out trips," Crystal de Jong, site manager for the centre told CTV News Edmonton last week.

The wheelchair accessible bus is the only option that many of the residents have to get out of the building.

After the centre took their story to local media outlets last week, they received five different offers to replace the catalytic converter for free.

Jasper Auto and Truck Parts ended up taking on the job, and the bus is now ready to be picked up.

"Max and the Cohen family have been absolutely fantastic to deal with and have offered to assist with any maintenance/repair needs of our bus in the future," said Patricia Gatica, a spokesperson for the Good Samaritan Head Office.

In addition to the donation of the catalytic converter, the centre has received about $700 in donations to help pay for and construct a fence around the bus for added security.