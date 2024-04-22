Strathcona County announces fire restrictions as dry, windy conditions continue

Strathcona County has implemented fire restrictions due to dry conditions and windy weather.

The restrictions, which take effect at noon on Monday and apply to all rural areas in the county, prohibits open brush or bonfires, burn barrels, and fireworks.

Fire and fireworks permits are suspended until further notice.

Firepits with a screen or chiminea, propane and natural gas fire tables and appliances, and barbecues are still allowed.

Updates on the fire restriction will be provided on the Strathcona County website, through an SC Alert and on Strathcona County’s Burning Status Line at 780-464-8464 or by texting BURN to 587-340-3696.

Officials have also offered the following tips to prevent fires:

Disposing of smoking materials properly instead of flicking them out a vehicle window or putting them out in a planter.

Fully extinguishing a fire by soaking it with water, stirring it and soaking it again. If it’s warm, it isn’t extinguished. If it was a large burn pile, check it again in a couple days to make sure it is out.

Ensuring your ATV is equipped with a spark arrestor.

"Please phone 911 to report a fire," Strathcona County Emergency Services Chief Martin Paulson said in a Monday news release. "It is very dry out and we need everyone to be cautious and do their part to reduce the chance of a wildfire getting out of control."

Crews were called to a grass fire at The Grange Country Estates off Wye Road on Monday morning.

The fire burned a large section of grass in the area.