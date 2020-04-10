EDMONTON -- Strathcona County announced Thursday it will be laying off staff members due to the impact of COVID-19 in the community.

The county says approximately 500 hourly staff members will be affected by the Alberta Health requirement to cancel large events or close buildings.

Due to the massive amount of event cancellations, affected workers will be laid off on April 27.

Members will receive pay until April 26.

“Strathcona County anticipates the layoffs to be temporary in nature, until the buildings re-open and services return to normal,” reads a news release on the county’s website.

The county says it hopes to redeploy affected staff, even after a layoff.

Strathcona County shuttered its indoor recreation facilities on March 13.