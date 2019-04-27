Crews remain at the scene of a fire in Strathcona County that destroyed three buildings early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. at Township Road 514 and Range Road 233. When firefighters arrived, the house on the vacant lot was fully involved, and crews concentrated their effort on preventing it from spreading.

The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m., officials said. It had been held to just a few acres. However, a house and two outbuildings were destroyed. Crews were able to protect a second home on the property.

The county’s deputy fire chief said the blaze started with a vehicle fire.

The county fire department added the fire was “tricky” to deal with given it had spread from a vehicle to multiple buildings to the wildland.

“Add in a spring blizzard to make it interesting,” the department wrote online.

Crews were on scene midday Saturday to extinguish any remaining hot spots.