

CTV Edmonton





Dozens of people lined up for the reopening of the Strathcona County Library on Wednesday after a pair of explosions six months ago caused $14 million in damage.

The explosions happened in the parkade under the library on Nov. 6. An intentionally set fire in the parkade caused a vehicle to explode.

Police say Kane Kosolowsky, 21, set off the blast and later shot and killed himself. His motive is still unknown.

The explosion forced the closure of the parkade, the library and the community centre.

Soot from the blast settled over nearly everything in the library’s collection of 200,000 items.

In order for the library to reopen, each item had to be specially cleaned to return it to borrowing condition, and all of the building’s ceiling tiles and carpet were replaced.

A temporary library was set up for patrons while the library was refurbished.