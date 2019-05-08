

CTV Edmonton





The Strathcona County Library has reopened after an explosion six months ago.

The explosion happened in the parkade under the library on Nov. 6.

Police say Kane Kosolowsky, 21, set off the blast and later shot and killed himself inside his vehicle.

The explosion forced the closure of the parkade, the library and the community centre.

Soot from the blast settled over nearly everything in the library’s collection of 200,000 items.

In order for the library to reopen, each item had to be specially cleaned to return it to borrowing condition.