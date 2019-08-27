

Cam Wiebe, CTV News Edmonton





A pharmacy assistant in Strathcona County is facing trafficking charges after allegedly stealing and selling opioids, RCMP said.

Mounties began the trafficking investigation on Aug. 19. A day later, they searched two Edmonton homes and found Percocet's and a shotgun.

Stephanie Marie Howe, 35, and Jacob Gerardo Hope, 28, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Howe was also charged with trafficking, and theft and fraud over $5,000.

She is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11. Hope has been released and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.