Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Strathcona County RCMP investigating fatal crash involving train, car
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 11:31AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:15PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a car Tuesday morning.
Mounties responded to the area of Range Road 222 and Township Road 544 after a collision between a car and a CP train.
Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It's unclear who and how many people died in the crash.
More to come…