Streaker momentarily steals Juno stage in Edmonton

A shirtless woman stole the Junos stage at Rogers Place for a few minutes Monday evening before being escorted away by security.

Around half an hour into the televised broadcast for Canada's biggest awards in music, musician Avril Lavigne was onstage to introduce rapper and hip hop artist AP Dhillon's performance.

"I will always remember my first Junos 20 years ago," Lavigne said. "And so much has changed since then, but one thing that will never change is how incredible of an experience it is to perform in front of Junos fans."

The televised feed quickly cut away to have the streaker off-camera while taping attendees in Rogers Place saw the entire incident.

The woman appeared to have words scrawled across her upper body and torso, with a portion saying "Land back."

An image of the streaker that stormed the Juno stage and taping in Edmonton on Monday, March 13, 2023 (Supplied).

Lavigne then told the woman, "Get the f**k off," as the arena crowd cheered and security guards came on stage. It took security almost a minute to respond.

As the broadcast concluded, host Simu Liu congratulated all the award winners and nominees and said, "Sorry for the boobs."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to event organizers for further information.