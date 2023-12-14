Streaking Oilers chase franchise history vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers will try to equal a franchise record when they seek their ninth straight victory Thursday in a matchup with the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.
Edmonton, which had a miserable start to the season 5-12-1, has rebounded to win eight in a row under head coach Kris Knoblauch, who replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. The Oilers opened the season as a strong Stanley Cup contender but then started 3-9-1 under Woodcroft.
It is the seventh time in franchise history that Edmonton has won eight straight games. They have won nine in a row twice: Feb. 20-March 13, 2001 and last season to end the regular season March 27-April 13.
The Oilers earned a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday as Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard each had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves. Leon Draisaitl scored his 12th goal, and Zach Hyman scored his 16th.
Knoblauch has tightened things dramatically on defense. Edmonton has outscored their opponents 39-13 during the winning streak with one shutout and four games allowing one goal. The turnaround has moved the Oilers within one point of the Arizona Coyotes for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
"Right now, we're not in a playoff spot, we're chasing numerous teams to get into that spot," Knoblauch said. "So it's easy to maintain focus. It would be one thing if we were sitting on top of the standings and take the night off, not pick up our check and see what happens. But we don't have that luxury right now."
"I think we knew long-term success-wise, you have to do things the right way to win," Hyman said. "You have to do things the right way to win. You can't flip a switch and turn it on at the end of the year. You have to do it throughout the whole year, and that's the way you win."
McDavid, the reigning league scoring champ and MVP, has played a key role with 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) over a 10-game points streak.
Bouchard brings a 12-game point streak into Thursday's contest (five goals, 13 assists). It is the second-longest streak by an Oilers defenseman, behind only Hall of Famer Paul Coffey's 28-game point streak in 1985-86.
Skinner has won seven consecutive starts in goal.
"It's our job to just keep it going and keep on getting two points," Skinner said of the 13-12-5 Oilers. "Another big two points for us (against Chicago) for us to get above .500 here, so we've got to keep moving forward."
Tampa Bay, playing the fourth game of a five-game road trip, has dropped two of its last three games, including a 4-1 loss at Vancouver on Tuesday.
Brayden Point scored his 13th goal to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead after just 85 seconds, but Vancouver countered with four unanswered goals, including a hat trick by Brock Boeser, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots.
"We had some looks," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "We had enough scoring chances to get more than one goal, but we didn't. It's tough in this league sometimes. They kind of shut it down, the goalie was dialed in. We kept pushing. That third period we were probably in their end for three-quarters of the period."
Defenseman Victor Hedman missed the loss with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Tampa Bay finishes the trip Saturday at Calgary.
--Field Level Media
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
At least one Canadian airline will be gone within two years, Porter CEO predicts
Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans -- Porter most of all.
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
TREND LINE 'Belt tightening': Canadians spending less this holiday, worried about the economy in 2024, Nanos survey shows
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
-
Calgary Humane Society charges dog trainer over incident caught on video
The Calgary Humane Society has charged a local dog trainer in connection with an incident last year, alleging a dog was being mistreated.
-
Teen boys arrested after string of violent robberies at Calgary cannabis stores
A week after a public appeal to help identify suspects in a string robberies at cannabis stores in Calgary, police say several teenage boys have been taken into custody.
Saskatoon
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Here are the last five times Saskatoon had a brown Christmas
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.
-
'Damaging': Saskatchewan high school rejects author's talk on son coming out as gay
Ruby Remenda Swanson says she never thought her hometown high school would be the only place to bar her from sharing her family's story.
Regina
-
'It became a safety concern': Long-time homeless encampment outside Regina YWCA dismantled
A tent encampment that sat near Regina's YWCA for the better part of a year has been dismantled following safety concerns.
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
-
Firefighters respond to house blaze in North Central
Emergency crews were on the scene of a substantial house fire in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
N.B. COVID-19 efforts 'above and beyond,' but decisions lacked evidence: auditor
New Brunswick's auditor general has identified 33 recommendations that the Health Department made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without showing evidence to substantiate the decisions.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Doug Ford says Ontarians should be treated like adults amid alcohol sold at convenience store concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed concerns from mental health advocates about alcohol being sold in convenience stores on Thursday.
-
Six men arrested in York Region gift card fraud bust worth over $3 million
Investigators from York Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a gift card scam involving victims in the U.S.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @1PM
WATCH LIVE @1PM Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students
Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.
-
3 Montreal MPs sign letter to Canadian university presidents calling to protect Jewish students
Five federal politicians, including three from Montreal, sent a letter to the presidents of every major Canadian university asking them to better protect Jewish students against harassment amid protests and demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Winterlude set to return in 2024 after three years of disruptions
The 46th edition of the Winterlude festival is set to return to the capital region from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Kitchener
-
'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived. But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
Northern Ontario
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 between Hearst, Cochrane
Highway 11 is closed in the Fauquier area between Cochrane and Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses
The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.
-
Do you recognize this man? Coquitlam RCMP seek donation theft suspect
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Salvation Army kettle donation stand earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Here's the story behind the 'Charlie Brown' tree at the B.C. Legislature
The decorations and the lights twinkle magically, yet some have noticed the limbs on this years Christmas tree at the B.C. Legislature are more spindly and sparse than in past years.
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.